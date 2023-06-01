Video
Call for VAT waiver on sanitary pads

Published : Thursday, 1 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

The average price of a packet of sanitary pads in Bangladesh ranges from Tk 100 to Tk 160, which is beyond the reach of the most women. A VAT (value added tax) waiver can reduce the cost of sanitary pads by 40 percent.

Many women consider this essential item as a luxury item. Pad use among menstruating women is 40 to 50 percent in urban areas, while it is only 12 to 15 percent in the country as a whole.

All educational institutions and workplaces in the country should ensure that menstrual products are freely available to students and all menstruating women. Money should be invested or budgeted for free distribution of sanitary products to the women of the country.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant,
Bioinformatics Research Lab, Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



