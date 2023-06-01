Dengue, Covid sound ominous again







Suddenly, Covid with some new variants has reared its head again after a long pause seemingly with a fresh vengeance since its outbreak in March, 2020.



According to a report published in this daily on Wednesday, over 114 Covid patients were registered throughout the country during the past 24 hours till the Tuesday morning. Although there have been no death reports, similar number of daily cases have been recorded for the last few days.

However, this year until now has seen at least five Covid deaths taking the total toll to 29,446. On the other hand, total caseload has so far stood at a little more than two million.



In the case of dengue, both casualties and infections have been on the rise. As per government statistics, there have been 13 deaths from dengue infections and the number of cases has jumped five-fold in as many months of this year compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.



With last Tuesday's 84 dengue hospitalizations, the total dengue patients registered this year has climbed to 246. Dhaka is the hotspot for dengue infections with 207 admitted to different hospitals in five months.



Not only Bangladesh, other countries have also felt the bite of dengue menace. Malaysia had witnessed 22 deaths and 29,885 cases until the end of March while Singapore recorded 2,726 hospitalizations during the same period.



Dengue had played havoc in Bangladesh last year claiming over 281 lives, the highest number in a year since the disease was detected in the country in 1964 though its severity was only noticed during the past few years.



This year dengue outbreak began a bit early. It usually takes a serious turn after the onset of the rainy season until the end of September. However, heavy raining in the country has not yet started, but dengue menace has showed up worryingly. This suggests a severe dengue onslaught in the coming months.



Rainy season is the breeding period for Aedes types of mosquitoes in water-loggings mainly on rooftop flower pots and other small types of water reservoirs on the surface. These spots must be brought under regular surveillance.



We once again urge our city fathers of the bifurcated Dhaka City Corporation where dengue infections are conspicuously high, other city corporations across the country and concerned government authorities to undertake pre-emptive measures with strengthening regular inspections at the breeding places of the Aedes mosquitoes that cause dengue.



Otherwise, as experts warn, dengue this year may create a pandemic situation in the country.



Bangladesh, at the present time, is facing double whammy in the health sector as the country has witnessed an alarming rise in both Covid-19 and dengue cases and casualties. Hospitalizations induced by the two deadly diseases soar across the country mainly in the Dhaka city where government and private hospitals and clinics have nearly swelled with patients.Suddenly, Covid with some new variants has reared its head again after a long pause seemingly with a fresh vengeance since its outbreak in March, 2020.According to a report published in this daily on Wednesday, over 114 Covid patients were registered throughout the country during the past 24 hours till the Tuesday morning. Although there have been no death reports, similar number of daily cases have been recorded for the last few days.However, this year until now has seen at least five Covid deaths taking the total toll to 29,446. On the other hand, total caseload has so far stood at a little more than two million.In the case of dengue, both casualties and infections have been on the rise. As per government statistics, there have been 13 deaths from dengue infections and the number of cases has jumped five-fold in as many months of this year compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.With last Tuesday's 84 dengue hospitalizations, the total dengue patients registered this year has climbed to 246. Dhaka is the hotspot for dengue infections with 207 admitted to different hospitals in five months.Not only Bangladesh, other countries have also felt the bite of dengue menace. Malaysia had witnessed 22 deaths and 29,885 cases until the end of March while Singapore recorded 2,726 hospitalizations during the same period.Dengue had played havoc in Bangladesh last year claiming over 281 lives, the highest number in a year since the disease was detected in the country in 1964 though its severity was only noticed during the past few years.This year dengue outbreak began a bit early. It usually takes a serious turn after the onset of the rainy season until the end of September. However, heavy raining in the country has not yet started, but dengue menace has showed up worryingly. This suggests a severe dengue onslaught in the coming months.Rainy season is the breeding period for Aedes types of mosquitoes in water-loggings mainly on rooftop flower pots and other small types of water reservoirs on the surface. These spots must be brought under regular surveillance.We once again urge our city fathers of the bifurcated Dhaka City Corporation where dengue infections are conspicuously high, other city corporations across the country and concerned government authorities to undertake pre-emptive measures with strengthening regular inspections at the breeding places of the Aedes mosquitoes that cause dengue.Otherwise, as experts warn, dengue this year may create a pandemic situation in the country.