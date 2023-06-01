Migrants’ welfare usually overlooked in budget allocations







Over 12 million Bangladeshis are working and staying in more than 170 countries and remit billions of dollars every year as remittances which fuel the domestic economy through increased consumption (goods and services) and investment. As an overseas workers' source country, Bangladesh could gain more advantages if it could send more technically skilled manpower, and protect the rights of these fate seekers. Regrettably, labour migration is popular among the low-skilled rural inhabitants who are unaware of the safe migration process and possess the mindset to take the risk of migration. Therefore, for some of them, migration or overseas employments become lifelong sufferings.



The contribution of migrant workers to the national economy is worth describing and recognizing. Remittances sent back by migrants for their families contributed hugely to the rural economic and social development, while at the same time it significantly increased the foreign currency reserve. Wage Earners Remittance Flow data of Bangladesh Bank showed that, in the last 10 months (July'22-April'23) (see Table-1) Bangladesh received 17.71 billion US Dollars as remittances, where it permitted 9,22,098 workers for migration who eventually contributed 323 crore (est.) taka to Wage Earners Welfare Board (WEWB). Beside the endowment of migrant workers, thousands of Bangladeshi Diasporas showed their competencies for industrial investment, enterprise development, and employment generation.

Despite demonstrating success over the magical transformation of migrants' livelihoods and economic conditions, each year thousands of migrant workers face challenges to survive at destination countries. Higher migration costs, lack of technical knowledge; fraudulent activities of unscrupulous agents (i.e. visa trading, cheating, exploitation, mental and physical torture, etc.), non-cooperation from Bangladesh Embassies in the destination countries, and lack of awareness on the safe migration process increase the vulnerability of Bangladeshi migrants to labor trafficking and undocumented migration. Thousands of such cases and complaints have been reported in different print and electronic media as well as government institutions like the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET).



Though the Bangladesh government has taken a good number of initiatives in last one decade to make labour migration and overseas employment profitable, secure, and decent through enacting laws, policies, and rules, a larger portion of the community has yet to receive proper and effective institutional services from the grassroots. Moreover, reintegration of successful returnees and victims of human trafficking or undocumented migration is still challenging for the government, as the majority are unaware on the government initiatives over migrants' welfare and financial aid. According to some Civil Society Organizations, NGOs, Development agencies, and academicians- lack of budget for the ministry, coordination gap between public and private services, and lack of monitoring and enforcement of laws are hindering the process of safe migration, reintegration, and migrants' access to welfare services.



If we analyzed the national budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, we could figure out that the allocation for the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment (MoEWOE) as ADP was only 633 crore taka which is 0.093% of total national budget of taka 6 lakh 78 thousand crore taka. However, aside from the ministerial and BMET operational cost; the budget kept an allocation of taka 51 crore 19 lakh for 'Application of Migration Policy for Decent Work for migrant workers' project, taka 4 crore 98 lakh for 'Promoting Diaspora Investment and Optimal uses of Remittance' project, and taka 241 crore 39 lakh for 'Returnee migrants Reintegration' project. Apparently, it did not keep any significant amount of money for migrants' welfare activities, rather emphasized on infrastructure development.



Some service recipients of local DEMO (District Employment and Manpower Office) and District Welfare Desk expressed their dissatisfaction regarding non-cooperation from staff, shortage of skill staffs, manpower shortage, and lack of information dissemination and counselling facilities. Furthermore, government's offer for receiving reintegration loan packages from Probashi Kallayan Bank (PKB), and RPL (Recognizing Prior Learning) certificates from Technical Training Centre (TTC) as skill recognition etc. ignoring the Diaspora and other essential components of reintegration (i.e. counselling, healthcare, financial literacy for remittance investment and effective utilization, referral and linkage for employment, and guidance for remigration, etc.) could not make the returnees reintegration initiative a successful one.



What needs to do more? A successful individual (both male and female migrant workers) has the capability to bring positive social and economic changes within their family and community. However it requires supportive environment to thrive. Migrants' friendly laws, policies and services could utilize the maximum potentiality of male and female migrants, and ensure their overall wellbeing. However, the government may face difficulties in capitalizing on the benefits that migrant workers offer in terms of skilled labour and overseas employment if they don't have proper budgeting and strategic planning in place.



Therefore, it necessitates allocating funds or resources for migrants' counselling (i.e. trauma, safe migration, pre and post-overseas employment, remittance investment and reintegration), financial education of migrants, returnees and families on effective utilization of remittances, social safety nets (i.e. life insurance, pension schemes, and financial aids for technical education, etc.), upgrading residential facilities at TTC, employment of more technically skilled staffs and instructors for PDT (Country wise) and housekeeping training. There is also need to promote digital education or e-learning facilities for potential and outbound migrants, update training materials and methods as per demand and market trends, create special platform (PPP-Public Private Partnership) for Diaspora for encouraging their financial and skill investment in Bangladesh, and employ more staffs like Welfare Officer at Embassy, Consulate offices, Airports, and DEMO level.



Sufficient budget allocation is necessary not just to guarantee the welfare of the migrant workers but also to spend money wisely while upholding accountability and transparency. For the welfare of migrants, coordination across different institutions, services, and resources is also essential. In Bangladesh, women are typically the primary recipients of remittances and frequently make decisions on remittance investment. Therefore, when preparing budget or allocating funds the Expatriate Welfare Ministry should take into account these issues like women's empowerment, gender equality, and access to services and welfare benefits beyond gender biasness. Priority should be given to underserved communities and hard-to-reach places when planning new projects or allocating resources.



The writer is a labour migration expert and development activist and Advisor, BOMSA

