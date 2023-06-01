Video
Thursday, 1 June, 2023
Pros and cons of using social media

Published : Thursday, 1 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Anwar A Khan

Pros and cons of using social media

Pros and cons of using social media

In today's society, the use of social media has become a necessary daily activity. It is typically used for social interaction and access to news and information, talk-shows and decision making. It is a valuable communication tool with others locally and worldwide, as well as to share, creates, and spread information.

There's no denying that social media can be a powerful tool for networking, building relationships, staying in touch with distant friends and family and sharing ideas. But like all things in life, social media has its Brobdingnagian downsides.

In the last ten years, the number of social media users has rapidly increased from 0.97 billion in 2010 to 3.40 billion in 2019 (eMarketer, 2017; Statista, 2021). Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 and restrictive measures being introduced 2020-2021 to contain the spread of the virus, the number of social media users worldwide has soared further by 23% which reached 4.20 billion active social media users (Johnson, 2021).

One of the biggest problems with social media is that it can be a breeding ground for spreading fake news, lies and so on. For the last one year or so, we have been watching totally unlikely - incapable of being conceived or considered about the extent of lies or poisonous venoms are being broadcasting by one group or one political party opposing to the other ones. We get outraged when we find some glorified events of our history from 1952 to 1971, the struggles for establishing our own homeland - Bangladesh and their grand leaders are being dishonoured and belittled by some despicable quarters or by anti-Bangladesh liberation forces and their mango-twigs. All such hugger-mugger attitudes must not go unpunished.

Due to the fact that people see only what corresponds to their own opinion and the absence of dialogue with counter statements do not allow users to see alternative sources of information. Thus, people increasingly reinforce their views without considering the arguments of the opposing side.

Therefore, when people encounter distorted and fake news, conforming their already established opinion, they accept them as truth (the so-called "confirmation bias") without questioning it at all. This, in turn, leads to a polarization of society and enables manipulation. Due to the availability of a vast amount of information, verifying its accuracy and truthfulness also becomes significantly more difficult. Instead of addressing the issues arising from social media, political actors no longer use the services of journalists to disseminate their messages rather than that they create media content themselves, taking advantage of a wider audience and not always reliable sources of information and data.

This not only leads to lack of editorial responsibility regarding political messages (in accordance with the accepted professional ethics), but also to the spread of misinformation. For example, a much more appropriate way to do this is to hold public debates on prominent societal issues.

Although there are positives to social media's impact on politics, we cannot ignore the negative effects. It is easy for creators and influencers on social media apps to manipulate information, especially on apps where content is primarily seen by a younger audience. Young viewers are more likely to form a biased opinion based on manipulated or incorrect "facts" thanks to social media.

On social media, users have a very short attention span. Much like how headlines in articles are used to grab readers' attention, over-exaggerated information, or "clickbait," on social media is how creators get users to view their content. This tool can lead to sensationalist social media posts with very little basis in fact.

Overall, social media has a large negative influence over Bangladesh's politics. It can be a vessel for spreading misinformation, though it is also a tool for politicians to engage with and inform the constituents they represent. So, what does social media mean for politics in the future? It will probably continue to allow politicians and voters to have a bigger voice on different political issues, levelling the playing field of politics for everyone to participate in.

However, one virtuous answer is that the Bangladesh government should blockade those felonious social media very fast in airing their contents inside Bangladesh or those social media, TV channels must have their lawfully registered offices in Bangladesh to run their operations strictly complying with Bangladesh's rules and regulations.

And the Bangladesh government should also confiscate all properties of Jamaat-e-Islami man-slaughterers of 1971 and take full ownership of them to put an end eternally to their terrible activities through social media behind the screen.

The writer is a freedom fighter who writes on national politics and international issues


