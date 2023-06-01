Video
Home Countryside

Job fair held in Gaibandha

Published : Thursday, 1 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Our Correspondent


GAIBANDHA, May 31: A day-long job fair was held on the premises of Technical Training Centre (TTC) located at Farazi Para under Kholahati Union, an outskirt of the district town on Monday  with a slogan 'Be skilled in technical education and change the day"

TTC arranged the fair in cooperation with International Labor Organization (ILO) with the technical assistance of a number of non-government organizations including Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK) and SKS Foundation and different companies like Pretext Group, RFL, TVS auto and financial organization Dutch Bangla Bank Limited.
An inaugural function was also held in the morning around 11 am with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Oliur Rahman in the chair.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest and Ligaya Dumaong, Skills and TVET specialist, Skills 21 project of ILO and newly elected president of Gaibandha Chamber of Commerce and Industry and also president of IMAB, TTC Gaibandha Freedom Fighter Moksuder Rahman Sahan spoke at the event as the special guests.

Realiwing the importance of technical education, whip said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set up technical training centers across the country to educate the youth in technical education and for this; the youth have started reaping the benefits.

In today's competitive job market, getting instant job from the job fair is a lucky thing, which is               unimaginable.

She advised the youths to be educated in technical education in different trades in a bid to access to jobs easily not running after the jobs to get it with general education.

She also urged the youths to be more smart in receiving technical education to help the government build Smart Bangladesh by 2041, a farsighted vision of PM Sheikh Hasina.

As many as 2300 candidates submitted their CVs with the hope of getting jobs in the fair. Of them 25, candidates, got jobs instantly, and the rest 475 candidates would get jobs in phases, sources said.


