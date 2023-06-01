Video
Three murdered in three dists

Published : Thursday, 1 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondents

Three people have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Kishoreganj, Narail and Jhenidah, in two days.

KISHOREGANJ: An SSC examinee was allegedly stabbed to death by his rivals in Hossainpur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The incident took place in Bir Hajipur Village under Jinari Union of the upazila at around 11 pm.

The deceased was identified as Riad Khan, 18, son of Swapan Khan, a resident of that village. He was an SSC candidate from Piplakandi High School this year.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Ajharul Islam said Riad was stabbed by his rivals with sharp knives due to a family dispute, which left him critically injured.

Later on, he was rescued and taken to Hossainpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the UP chairman added.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kishoreganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hossainpur Police Station (PS) Asaduzzaman Titu confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

NARAIL: A member of village police was reportedly stabbed to death in Lohagara Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Bakul Sheikh, 42, a resident of Kumri Village.

According to local and the deceased's family sources, Bakul Sheikh was returning home from a shop in Kumri Village at around 8 pm. On the way, some miscreants who were already standing in front of Golap Sheikh's house stabbed Bakul with sharp weapons, leaving him seriously injured.

Later on, locals rescued him and took to Lohagara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Lohagara PS OC Nasir Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that police visited the scene and efforts are going on to arrest those involved in the killing.

JHENIDAH: A young man was stabbed to death reportedly by his cousin for protesting eve-teasing of his wife in Maheshpur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The incident took place in Madanpur Majherpara Village under Azampur Union of the upazila at around 9:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Polash Hossain, 28, son of Fazlu Biswas, a resident of the village.
According to locals, Sumon Ali, cousin of the deceased, used to tease Polash's wife for long. As a sequel to it, Polash and Sumon had several arguments earlier.

On Saturday night, Sumon teased the deceased's wife again and stabbed Polash with a sharp weapon when he protested, which left Polash dead on the spot. Sumon then absconded from the scene immediately.

Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Maheshpur PS Asadur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.


