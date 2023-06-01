World No Tobacco Day observed in districts







This year's theme of the Day is - 'We need food, not tobacco.'



To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Kishoreganj and Rangamati.

BOGURA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.



A rally was brought out from the deputy commissioner's (DC) office premises at around 10 am, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.



Later on, a discussion meeting on the significance of the Day was held in the DC office conference room in the town at around 10:30 am.



The district administration organized the programme in association with National Tobacco Control Cell, and Health and Family Planning Ministry.



Bogura DC Md Saiful Islam was present as the chief guest while Additional DC (ADC) (Education and ICT) Dinesh Sarker presided over the meeting.



Civil Surgeon Mohammad Shafiul Islam, Additional District Magistrate Afsana Yasmin, Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Abdur Rashid, Deputy Director (DD) of Bogura Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) Jamiur Rahman, Assistant Director of BRTA Moynul Hasan and District Social Service Department DD ASM Kawsar Ahmed, among others, also spoke at that time.



KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.



A colourful rally was brought out in the morning and paraded the main streets of the town.



Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the Collectorate Office conference room in the town.



Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad was present as the chief guest while Additional District Magistrate Kazi Mahua Momtaz presided over the meeting.



SP Mohammad Russel Sheikh attended the programme as the special guest.



Zilla Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, Local Government DD Mohammad Habibur Rahman, and Fire Service & Civil Defence Station In-Charge Abujor Gifari, among others, also spoke at the meeting.



RANGAMATI: To mark the Day, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the DC office in the district town in the morning.



Rangamati DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman was present at the meeting as the chief guest.



The speakers urged all to co-operate the authorities concerned to make the country free from tobacco by 2040.



Earlier, a rally was brought out from the DC office premises, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.



