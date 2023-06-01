Video
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in Habiganj, Bhola

Published : Thursday, 1 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Habiganj and Bhola, in three days.

HABIGANJ: A young man has reportedly committed by consuming poison in Chunarughat Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Mamun Mia, 25, a resident of Uttar Bejura Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chunarughat Police Station (PS) Ali Ashraf said the youth took poison at his home in the morning due to a family dispute.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Habiganj District Modern Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the OC added.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A housewife has allegedly committed suicide by taking poison over family feud with her husband in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Shathi Akhter, 25, was the wife of Md Mainuddin, a resident of Char Lakshmi Village under Kalma Union in the upazila.

It was known that Shathi Akhter took poison at home in the afternoon following a family dispute with husband.

She was, later, rescued and taken to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where Shathi died while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the hospital.


