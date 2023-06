KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, May 31: Md Nasir Uddin, general secretary of Shiyalkathi Union Unit of Awami League in Kawkhali Upazila of the district, died at Khulna City Hospital at 6:30 pm on Tuesday. He was 50.



After his Namaz-e-Janaza, he was buried at a graveyard in the upazila.



Nasir Uddin left behind his wife, one son, two daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.