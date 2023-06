SIRAJGANJ, May 31: Bicycles were distributed among the village policemen in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.



These bicycles were distributed from the upazila administration among 60 village policemen of six unions in the upazila.





Sirajganj Deputy Commissioner Mir Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman was present as the chief guest at the programme while Upazila Parishad Chairman Nurul Islam Sajedul attended the programme as the special guest.



SIRAJGANJ, May 31: Bicycles were distributed among the village policemen in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.These bicycles were distributed from the upazila administration among 60 village policemen of six unions in the upazila.On this occasion, a distribution programme was organized on the Upazila Parishad premises presided over by Belkuchi Upazila Nirbahi Officer Afiya Sultana Keya.Sirajganj Deputy Commissioner Mir Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman was present as the chief guest at the programme while Upazila Parishad Chairman Nurul Islam Sajedul attended the programme as the special guest.