Construction worker dies falling from building at Rupganj

RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ, May 31: A construction worker died after falling from the second floor of an under-construction building in Rupganj Upazila of the district recently.The deceased was identified as Sohel, 35, son of Ayub Ali, a resident of Masumabad area under Bhulta Union in the upazila.According to local sources, Sohel was working on the roof of the building. At one stage, he slipped and fell down from the roof, which left him critically injured.He was rescued and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.