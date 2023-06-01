Nine people found dead in 9 districts







MEHERPUR: Police recovered the body of a young man from an under construction building in Gangni Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Laltu Mia, 25, son of Kheder Mondal, a resident of Porapara Village in the upazila. He was a sand trader by profession.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Laltu Mia went to Banshbaria Village on Tuesday evening to supply sand to a n under construction building from a pond of Chitla Village.



Later on, locals spotted his body on Wednesday morning and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Meherpur General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The body bore several injury marks on its different parts.



The deceased's family members claimed that Laltu Mia might have been murdered. They demanded justice over the killing.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gangni Police Station (PS) Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.



JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the body of a teenage boy from a drug rehabilitation centre in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The incident took place at NA Rehabe Centre in the upazila at around 9 am.



Deceased Abdur Rahman Anik, 15, was the son of Ludu Mia and a resident of Bhadsa Dior Village in the upazila.



Quoting locals, Joypurhat Sadar PS OC Sirajul Islam said Anik's father admitted the deceased to the rehab centre for his rehabilitation two years back. He used live in there.



"Anik along with one Zafor went to kitchen in the morning to cook something but didn't return after long time. Then the others went there to check them and found Anik's slaughtered body was fallen down on the floor," he said.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Police arrested seven people including the director of the rehab centre for interrogation.



However, Zafor managed to flee the scene and the law enforcers are trying to arrest him, the OC added.

NARAIL: Police on Tuesday morning recovered the body of a man from the side of a road in the district's Sadar Upazila.



The deceased was identified as Delbar Gazi, 55, a resident of Madhurgati Village at Bichhali Union.



According to police, the man left his home on Monday afternoon and was missing till then. Later on, local people spotted the body of the man lying on the side of the road in Khalishkhali area near Atghara crematorium around 8 am and informed police.



On information, police recovered the body from that area.



Narail Sadar PS OC Obaidur Rahman confirmed the matter.



BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body of a young man from a tree in Bhaluka Upazila of the district early Tuesday.



The deceased was identified as Juwel Morol, 18, the son of Ratan Morol and a resident of Molmol Village under Datter Bazaar Union of Gafargaon Upazila in the district. He used to live in a rented house in Bhaluka Upazila.



According to local sources, Juwel was drug addicted and worked in a textile mill in the upazila. In the early morning, they saw the body of Juwel Morol was hanging from a branch of a tree near his rented house and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Meanwhile, police also found some drugs on the scene.



Pagla PS OC Raju Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that it has been assuming that he might have committed suicide but the actual reason behind the death would be known after investigation.



KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of a woman from a railway track in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.



The identity of the deceased, aged about 60, could not be known immediately.



Sreemangal Railway PS OC Safiul Islam Patwari said locals saw the body along the railway track in the afternoon and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



"It has been assumed that she died being hit by a train. Actual reason behind the death would be known after investigation," the OC added.



LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the body of a woman from the Bentua River in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.



The identity of the deceased, aged about 55, could not be known immediately.



According to police sources, locals spotted the body of the woman floating in the river in Raichand area under Ramaganj Union of the upazila in the afternoon and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the river and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Lalmohan PS OC Md Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.



CHATTOGRAM: The hanging body of a housewife was recovered from her residence in Boalkhali Upazila of the district on Monday morning.



The deceased was identified as Nur Nahar, 19, wife of Abdul Quader, a resident of Charandwip Union in the upazila.



Police sources said locals spotted the body of the woman hanging from the ceiling of her room in the morning and informed police.



On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Sub-Inspector of Boalkhali PS Md Shafiq confirmed the incident.



BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a housewife of Agailjhara Upazila in the district from a jungle in Madaripur on Monday after four days of her missing.



The deceased was identified as Anju Rani Bepari, wife of Harlal Bepari, a resident of Oicharmath Village under Ratnapur Union in Agailjhara Upazila of Barishal.



Quoting the deceased's family members, police said Anju Rani Bepari went out of the house on May 25 last to pay loan, but did not return. She had been missing since then.



Later on, locals saw her body in a jungle in Khagdi area under Sadar Upazila of Madaripur District at dawn on Monday and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members on Tuesday after an autopsy.



Agailjhara PS OC (Investigation) Mazharul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a newborn baby from in Mohanpur Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Ayesha, aged about 38 days, daughter of Alamin Hossain and Tania Khatun of Bogpara Village under Mougachhi Union of the upazila.



Mohanpur PS OC Selim Badsha said, Tania's neighbour Rozina saw the body of Ayesha in a water pot at a cowshed.



Being informed, police recovered the body at around 5:30 pm.



However, the law enforcers detained the child's mother Tania and a case was filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.



