3 electrocuted in Thakurgaon, Chuadanga, Pirojpur







THAKURGAON: A woman was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.



The incident took place in Madarganj Village under Auliapur Union of the upazila at around 1:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Golapi Akhter, 40, wife of Rabiul Islam, a resident of the village. She worked at a local mill in the area.



According to locals, Golapi along with one Ayesha Akhter was returning home from her workplace through a paddy field. On the way, a broken live electric wire fell on her, leaving Golapi dead on the spot and Ayesha critically injured.



The injured was taken to a local hospital.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhulli Police Station (PS) AKM Atikur Rahman confirmed the incident.



CHUADANGA: A man was electrocuted in Jibannagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.



The deceased was identified as Abu Bakar Tulu, 55, a resident of Uthli Village of the upazila.



According to locals, Tulu Mia came in contact with an electric wire while he was watering in a dragon garden with an electric motor. He died on the spot.



Later, on family members recovered his body from the garden.



Jibannagar PS OC Nasir Uddin Mridha confirmed the matter.



INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Monday.



The incident took place in Milbari Village of the upazila at around 11:30 am.



The deceased was identified as Eyan Hossain, 15, son of Kamal Khan, a resident of Togra Village of the upazila. He was an eighth grader at a local madrasa.



According to locals, Eyan came in contact with live electricity when he was trying to move aside a live electric wire, which left him critically injured.



Locals rescued him and took to Indurkani Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Indurkani Palli Bidhyut Complaint Centre In-charge Md Islam said they were not being informed about the torn wire.



Indurkani PS OC Md Enamul Haque confirmed the incident.



