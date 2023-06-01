|
Murder case accused held in Satkhira
SATKHIRA, May 31: Members of RAB-6 arrested Hashem Gazi, 55, main accused in truck driver Ruhul Amin, 50, murder case on May 28 night.
According to RAB sources, there was a long-standing dispute between Ruhul Amin of Kukhrali area in the district city and Hashem Gazi over a land dispute. On May 12 night, accused Hashem Gazi and his accomplices deliberately assaulted him.
Later on, locals rescued him and took him to Satkhira Medical College Hospital where on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Imam Hossain, son of the deceased, filed a murder case with Satkhira Sadar Police Station (PS).