Murder case accused held in Satkhira

SATKHIRA, May 31: Members of RAB-6 arrested Hashem Gazi, 55, main accused in truck driver Ruhul Amin, 50, murder case on May 28 night.According to RAB sources, there was a long-standing dispute between Ruhul Amin of Kukhrali area in the district city and Hashem Gazi over a land dispute. On May 12 night, accused Hashem Gazi and his accomplices deliberately assaulted him.Later on, locals rescued him and took him to Satkhira Medical College Hospital where on-duty doctor declared him dead.Imam Hossain, son of the deceased, filed a murder case with Satkhira Sadar Police Station (PS).On May 28, the RAB team came to know that Hashem Gazi was going to Dhaka by bus. Then they conducted a raid in Kotwali PS area in Faridpur District and arrested him. He was handed over to Sadar PS.