Thursday, 1 June, 2023, 7:02 PM
Advance Search
Sports

West Indies A tour of Bangladesh

Hosts on verge of follow on after dreadful batting display

Published : Thursday, 1 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh-A team continued sorry batting figures despite massive change in the playing eleven. High profile names like Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan Sohan and Yasir Ali Rabbi even worse as the hosts are three wickets away to the follow-on at the end of day-2 game on Wednesday.

Hosts' opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy failed to grip another chance and was the first man to depart scoring nine runs and his opening mate Zakir Hasan got out on 29, which ironically was the 2nd best individual figure for the hosts in the ongoing match! Mominul Haque came to bat at three and sustained in the middle for eight balls only for five runs.

Skipper Saif Hasan came to bat at four and was the last leading Bangladesh scorer of the day with 32.

Yasir Ali and man inform Shahadat Hossain had too hurry return to the dugout scoring nine and three runs correspondingly. Sohan came to bat as the last recognised whiffer, who batted for 28 runs.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Nasum Ahmed ended the day remaining unbeaten on 17 and 7 runs.

Kevin Sinclair and Anderson Phillip shared two wickets each while Akeem Jordan and Raymon Reifer took one wicket apiece.
Earlier on Tuesday, West Indians won the toss and preferred to bat first.

They ended the day on 320 for six ridding on the bat of Tagenarine Chanderpaul (83), Alick Athanaze (59) and skipper Joshua Da Silva (82).

Resuming from overnight's 320 for six, the guests are added 125 more runs on the board before being bowled out on 445.

Raymon Reifer resumed on 56 but failed to add anything while another overnight batter Kevin Sinclair amassed 60 runs starting the day's batting on 22. Man at nine Akeem Jordan had fallen three shorts of a fifty as Veerasammy Permaul scored 18 runs. Anderson Phillip, the Jack, remained unbeaten on 13.

Bangladesh left arm orthodox Nasum Ahmed hauled five wickets for 133 runs while Musfik Hasan and Shoriful Islam notched two wickets each as Mahmudul Hasan Joy picked the rest.



