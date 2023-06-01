Cricketer dies on field during match in Gopalganj stadium





A youth cricketer was killed as a lightning struck on him during a friendly match at Sheikh Kamal International Stadium Gopalganj district on Wednesday noon.



The deceased was identified as Tanjid Ahmed, 26, son of Iman Ali, hailed from Niklakodin village under Bhuapur upazila inTangail district. He was a professional cricketer of Dhanmondi Friends Cricket Academy.





On Wednesday noon, Tamjid along with other teammates were fielding on second match of the scheduled series in the stadium. At that time, at around 1.00 pm a streak of thunder struck on them.



"All of us laid down on the ground being scared and after a while we sat up but Tamjid didn't," the deceased's teammates said.

He was taken to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Gopalganj Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge Md Zabed Masum said being informed, police went to the hospital and recovered the body.



Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner and Sports Association President Kazi Mahbubul Alam said they communicated with the deceased's family and the body will be handed over to them without an autopsy upon their request.



A youth cricketer was killed as a lightning struck on him during a friendly match at Sheikh Kamal International Stadium Gopalganj district on Wednesday noon.The deceased was identified as Tanjid Ahmed, 26, son of Iman Ali, hailed from Niklakodin village under Bhuapur upazila inTangail district. He was a professional cricketer of Dhanmondi Friends Cricket Academy.According to witnesses and club officials, a cricket team of the club went to Gopalganj to play four friendly cricket matches against Abahani Cricket Academy.On Wednesday noon, Tamjid along with other teammates were fielding on second match of the scheduled series in the stadium. At that time, at around 1.00 pm a streak of thunder struck on them."All of us laid down on the ground being scared and after a while we sat up but Tamjid didn't," the deceased's teammates said.He was taken to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Gopalganj Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge Md Zabed Masum said being informed, police went to the hospital and recovered the body.Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner and Sports Association President Kazi Mahbubul Alam said they communicated with the deceased's family and the body will be handed over to them without an autopsy upon their request.