

Dhoni vows to gift one more season to his fans



His CSK team won the final but Dhoni didn't announce his IPL retirement, but instead, has expressed his desire to play next season also.



Soon after winning his fifth IPL title as the Chennai Super Kings captain, Dhoni did not opt for the fairytale ending to his career and vowed to return for "at least" one more season for the fans, if his body allowed it.

Dhoni expressed retiring after winning the IPL would be the "best time," but he also wanted to "gift" his fans another season even if it was "tough" to work on his body for another nine months to play again.

Dhoni will be 42 next month.



It was the ideal scenario for MSD to leave on a high with the 5th IPL title. Any lesser mortal would've had no second thoughts in doing so, believes Pune-based Business Consultant Sayan Sengupta.



Incidentally, Sayan was associated with MS Dhoni Cricket Academy in 2020 and has seen the passion and professionalism of the team there for grassroot cricket development that MSDCA strives for.



"It is unlikely that MSD will be anywhere close to the batter that he was in the coming days, however, looking at the stumping of Gill in the finals and the leg side catch that he took to dismiss SKY (Surya Kumar Yadav) in one of the league games, the Natural WK in him is still at his imperious best", says Sayan Sengupta.



"Finally, being the enigma that he has been, the only thing that can be predicted is the unpredictability of his. Think of the decision at Australia for Tests and later the retirement announcement with "Pal do Pal", the maestro's can of surprise never seems to end". ("Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon.



Pal do pal meri kahani hai" - India's beloved 'Captain Cool' Mahendra Singh Dhoni had used an emotional song to say adios to international cricket in 2020 in a poetic way).



"Who knows, there might be another podium finish or otherwise, while the grand old leader of the pack just hands the trophy to his teammates and walks away into the background in the coming year ?", he asked.



Monday would have been an ideal day for his IPL retirement, according to the former India cricketer, who has coached the players, IPL team and also Afghanistan and Zimbabwe teams.



"This would have been the ideal way to go after winning the trophy but as he has got 7 to 8 months to see how his body is taking the workload then he can take a call on whether to play or not.



He must be having too much pressure from the franchise as well to continue and above all the millions of fans who want him to continue hence in the best interest he will take his time and decide", Rajput said.



Decision maker

"Doni is a good decision maker. He must have decided to extend his IPL career after good thoughts", says his childhood coach Kajal Das.



"I would have loved to see him retiring after winning the IPL on Monday. Who knows, whether destiny would make it again for him next year. Maybe he has confidence in himself and therefore has not announced his retirement", he said.



