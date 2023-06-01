Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 June, 2023, 7:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Dhoni vows to gift one more season to his fans

Published : Thursday, 1 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
BIPIN DANI

Dhoni vows to gift one more season to his fans

Dhoni vows to gift one more season to his fans

"From this moment onwards, consider me retired", MS Dhoni had said when he retired from international cricket in the year 2020. Fans were anticipating that Dhoni would repeat these words while holding the IPL trophy on Monday night.

His CSK team won the final but Dhoni didn't announce his IPL retirement, but instead, has expressed his desire to play next season also.

Soon after winning his fifth IPL title as the Chennai Super Kings captain, Dhoni did not opt for the fairytale ending to his career and vowed to return for "at least" one more season for the fans, if his body allowed it.

Dhoni expressed retiring after winning the IPL would be the "best time," but he also wanted to "gift" his fans another season even if it was "tough" to work on his body for another nine months to play again.
Dhoni will be 42 next month.

It was the ideal scenario for MSD to leave on a high with the 5th IPL title. Any lesser mortal would've had no second thoughts in doing so, believes Pune-based Business Consultant Sayan Sengupta.

Incidentally, Sayan was associated with MS Dhoni Cricket Academy in 2020 and has seen the passion and professionalism of the team there for grassroot cricket development that MSDCA strives for.
 
"It is unlikely that MSD will be anywhere close to the batter that he was in the coming days, however, looking at the stumping of Gill in the finals and the leg side catch that he took to dismiss SKY (Surya Kumar Yadav) in one of the league games, the Natural WK in him is still at his imperious best", says Sayan Sengupta.

"Finally, being the enigma that he has been, the only thing that can be predicted is the unpredictability of his. Think of the decision at Australia for Tests and later the retirement announcement with "Pal do Pal", the maestro's can of surprise never seems to end". ("Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon.

Pal do pal meri kahani hai" - India's beloved 'Captain Cool' Mahendra Singh Dhoni had used an emotional song to say adios to international cricket in 2020 in a poetic way).

"Who knows, there might be another podium finish or otherwise, while the grand old leader of the pack just hands the trophy to his teammates and walks away into the background in the coming year ?", he asked.

Monday would have been an ideal day for his IPL retirement, according to the former India cricketer, who has coached the players, IPL team and also Afghanistan and Zimbabwe teams.

"This would have been the ideal way to go after winning the trophy but as he has got 7 to 8 months to see how his body is taking the workload then he can take a call on whether to play or not.

He must be having too much pressure from the franchise as well to continue  and above all the millions of fans who want him to continue hence in the best interest he will take his time and decide", Rajput said.

Decision maker
"Doni is a good decision maker. He must have decided to extend his IPL career after good thoughts", says his childhood coach Kajal Das.

"I would have loved to see him retiring after winning the IPL on Monday. Who knows, whether destiny would make it again for him next year. Maybe he has confidence in himself and therefore has not announced his retirement", he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hosts on verge of follow on after dreadful batting display
Cricketer dies on field during match in Gopalganj stadium
Dhoni vows to gift one more season to his fans
Bangladesh Jr hockey team face Japan today
Khulna, Rajshahi to host Bangladesh U19's series against South Africa
Zonal phase of Inter-District Volleyball inaugurated in Tangail
New Zealand happy with Sylhet Stadium
Stokes optimistic about bowling in Ashes


Latest News
RAB arrests man sentenced to life term in rape case
Budget deficit Tk 2, 61,758 cr
Govt proposes Tk 18,299 cr subsidy for agriculture sector
Tk 38,052cr proposed for health sector
Cigarettes to get costlier
Govt targets to achieve $12,500 per capita income by 2041
Budget of Tk 7.61 lakh crore placed, govt aims at 7.5pc GDP growth
Gold smuggler jailed for 10yrs in Ctg
Inflation to remain around 6pc in FY24
15% VAT on import of software proposed
Most Read News
‘Bangladesh’s perspective on the evolving global-regional geo-politics and challenges of diplomacy’
Dr Yunus must pay Tk 12cr as tax evasion by him proved
'Why protection on road suddenly lifted,' US envoy asks Home Minister
Overseas air travel on business class at govt cost suspended
Metro rail to run till 8pm from today
JS budget session begins at 5pm
Nothing to share yet regarding China’s GDI: Shahriar Alam
NSU-UWA Agribusiness Centre of Excellence opens
Magnitude 6.2 quake detected off New Zealand's south coast
Three labourers die after mud heap falls on them
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft