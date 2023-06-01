Video
Thursday, 1 June, 2023, 7:02 PM
Bangladesh Jr hockey team face Japan today

Published : Thursday, 1 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

Bangladesh take on Japan in their fifth-sixth place classification round match of 10th edition Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup scheduled to be held today (Thursday) at Salalah Sports Complex in Oman.

The match kicks off at 5 pm (BST).

Earlier, Bangladesh made winning start in the tournament beating host Oman by 2-0 goals in their opening match, but suffered a 1-5 goals defeat to strong Malaysia in their second match of the group.

The boys in red and green staged a brilliant fight back beating Uzbekistan by 3-1 goals in their third Pool B match, but went down a 1-3 goal defeat to strong Korea.

Bangladesh, however, managed a 4-1 goals victory over Thailand in their fifth-eighth place classification round match held on Tuesday last evening.     �BSS


