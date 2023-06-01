Bangladesh Jr hockey team face Japan today







The match kicks off at 5 pm (BST).



Earlier, Bangladesh made winning start in the tournament beating host Oman by 2-0 goals in their opening match, but suffered a 1-5 goals defeat to strong Malaysia in their second match of the group.

The boys in red and green staged a brilliant fight back beating Uzbekistan by 3-1 goals in their third Pool B match, but went down a 1-3 goal defeat to strong Korea.



Bangladesh, however, managed a 4-1 goals victory over Thailand in their fifth-eighth place classification round match held on Tuesday last evening. �BSS



