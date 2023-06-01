Khulna, Rajshahi to host Bangladesh U19's series against South Africa







It will be the South African youngsters' only second tour to Bangladesh for a bilateral series since their first visit here in 2015.



The South African youth team will arrive in Bangladesh on July 3 and travelled straight to Khulna where they will play the first three matches of the series, scheduled to be held on July 6, 9, 11.

The two teams thereafter will head to Rajshahi, which will host the last two matches on July 14 and 17.



Rajshahi returned as an international venue after 13 years with Bangladesh Under-19's series against Pakistan earlier this month.



Bangladesh, however, fared badly in that series, conceding a 4-1 defeat to Pakistan youths in the five-match youth ODI series. They also lost the only T20 match of the series.



Nevertheless, Bangladesh had a record to envy against South African youths. They played just two bilateral series against South Africa at home and away in 2015 and won those two series with a margin of 6-1 and 5-2 respectively. �BSS



