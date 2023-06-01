Video
Zonal phase of Inter-District Volleyball inaugurated in Tangail

Published : Thursday, 1 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

The zonal phase of Dhaka Ka zone of Inter-District Volleyball competition (men's) inaugurated on Wednesday at Tangail district stadium.

On the day's matches, Tangail district beat Manikganj district by 2-0 set, Kishorganj district defeated Mymensingh district by 2-0 set, Kishorganj district outplayed Manikganj district by 2-1 set, Tangail district overpowered Mymensingh district by 2-0 set and Mymensingh district outclassed Manikganj district by 2-0 set.

The final between Tangail district and Kishorganj district of the competition will be held tomorrow (Thursday) at the same venue.

Earlier, Tangail district additional deputy commissioner (overall) Md Oliuzzaman formally inaugurated the competition as the chief guest.

Bangladesh Volleyball Federation's (BVF) treasurer Asim Saha, Tangail District Sports Association's general secretary Mirza Moinul Islam, former volleyball player Pijus Saha, volleyball sub committee's president Md Harnur Rashid, were among others, present in the opening ceremony.

The zonal phase of Dhaka 'ka' zone will conclude tomorrow (Thursday).

Under the patronage of Minister Hitech Park Limited, the zonal phase of inter-district volleyball competition (men's) began on May 20 last across the country.

This year zonal phase has been divided into seven regions and a total of 48 districts are participating in the meet, Organised by BVF.     �BSS


