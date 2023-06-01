New Zealand happy with Sylhet Stadium







Sylhet are expected to host at least one match as New Zealand will visit Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup in India in October-November.



The series is seen as part of their preparation campaign for their World Cup mission. After the World Cup the Blackcaps will comeback here to play a Test series.

Earlier, New Zealand played only in Dhaka and Chattogram. The delegation visited the main ground, ground 2, training facilities including dressing room, gym, indoor. Shahriar Nafees, the manager of the cricket operations department who accompanied the delegation team, said they looked satisfied with the stadium.



"They observed the ground. We have not finalized the venue yet but we are informed that a match might be held in Sylhet.



Therefore they made a regular visit. In fact teams like Australia, England, New Zealand send a team before their cricket team's visit in any country," Nafees, a former national cricketer, told the media.

"We have received positive response from them so far.



They are satisfied with the facilities here. We will definitely give them better facilities once the venue is finalized. Bangladesh are always a good host and we hope they will again feel it." �BSS



