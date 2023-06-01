Stokes optimistic about bowling in Ashes







The all-rounder has been managing a longstanding left knee problem which flared up during February's tour of New Zealand.



Stokes's recent stint in the lucrative Indian Premier League yielded just two appearances for the Chennai Super Kings, where the paceman bowled only one over for 18 runs.

But speaking on the eve of England's Test against Ireland at Lord's, the 31-year-old was optimistic he could feature with the ball again when the five-match Ashes contest starts on June 16.



"The knee is in much better place than it was in Wellington," Stokes told reporters. �AFP



