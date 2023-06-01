

Mayor Cup football league inaugurated in Mymensingh



On this occasion, Mymensingh City Corporation Mayor Ikramul Haque Titu was present as the chief guest at the opening ceremony organised at Rafiquddin Bhuiyan Stadium on Tuesday.



Ikramul Haque in his speech said that the honorable Prime Minister is working sincerely for the improvement of sports. He also took the initiative to build a stadium at the upazila level. Expanded the path of player creation by organising various tournaments from the initial stage.

A total of 12 teams from Mymensingh division are participating in the tournament. The league was inaugurated by Mymensingh District Awami League President and District Sports Association General Secretary Ehteshamul Alam while Shariful Islam Sharif, convener of the league and councilor of Ward No. 03 of Mymensingh City Corporation gave the welcome speech.



President of District Football Association Prof. AKM Delwar Hossain Mukul presided over the event, Chief Executive Officer of Mymensingh City Corporation Yusuf Ali, prominent businessman and sports organiser Khandaker Mahbub Alam, Councilor of City Corporation and officials of various levels, journalists and others were present.



