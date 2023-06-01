Video
PM seeks larger Swedish investment in ICT, economic zones

Published : Thursday, 1 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Tuesday called for more Swedish investment in Bangladesh's economic zones and information communication technology (ICT).

"We want more investment from Sweden in Bangladesh's ICT and economic zones," she said.

She made the remarks when a Swedish delegation, led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of Swedish retail clothing company H&M, Helena Helmersson, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister at the latter's official Ganabhaban residence on Tuesday.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told a news briefing after the call on. Sheikh Hasina said her government wants to expand the export baskets further with diversifying the export items.

The Premier said Bangladesh has its own economic policy and targeted plans on poverty reduction, food security and healthcare alongside creating employment.

Turning to mechanisms to tackle climate change, she said that her government has been effectively dealing with the climate change impacts.

The government, she said, is very much aware about the climate change impact and working to this end.

"We are working with our own finance to mitigate the climate change impacts," she said.

The Prime Minister said they have been working with topmost priority to ensure women empowerment and gender equality.

She appreciated the Swedish move to not cancelling any order during the bad time arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic despite the rise of Coronavirus globally at that time.

While the Swedish businessman said they have a special relation with Bangladesh.

"We are doing business with Bangladesh for the last three decades. We want to carry forward the business with Bangladesh," she said.

Helena Helmersson praised the leadership of the premier for Bangladesh's remarkable socio-economic development and ensuring the country's progress successfully by controlling the Covid-19 situation.

PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, PM's Principal Secretary M. Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Ambassador of Sweden to Dhaka Alexandra Berg von Linde and Chief Financial Officer of the H&M Adam Karlsson, were also present.


