Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 June, 2023, 7:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Biman Bangladesh Airlines mulls buying Boeing's B787

Published : Thursday, 1 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Correspondent

Biman Bangladesh Airlines (BG, Dhaka) has received correspondence from Boeing regarding the potential purchase of B787s.

Boeing's move follows the carrier recently announcing it intended to acquire ten Airbus aircraft after securing access to the UK Export Finance scheme, reports ch-aviation.

Boeing sent the offer letter to the airline's chairman, with the matter discussed at a board meeting held on the evening of May 29.

"We presented both proposals that we received from Boeing and Airbus," Managing Director Shafiul Azim told the media after the meeting.

"We have been asked to look into which is more profitable for us in the long run and present the findings at the next board meeting."

Boeing reportedly offered four B787s, including the B787-9s and B787-10 variants, as well as an undisclosed number of freighters. The prospective Airbus order included eight widebody passenger aircraft and two freighters.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is a long-time Boeing customer. Except for five DHC-8-Q400s, the airline operates an all-Boeing fleet, including six B737-800s, four B777-300ERs, four B787-8s, and two B787-9s.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM seeks larger Swedish investment in ICT, economic zones
Biman Bangladesh Airlines mulls buying Boeing's B787
QatarEnergy, BD to sign long-term LNG supply deal
Thai envoy urges for more BD-Thai business
Humayun urges Iraqi entrepreneurs to invest more in Bangladesh
Autogas station owners seek policy support, lower tax
Stocks fall ahead of budget announcement
Cloud computing potentials showcased in Huawei Dhaka summit


Latest News
RAB arrests man sentenced to life term in rape case
Budget deficit Tk 2, 61,758 cr
Govt proposes Tk 18,299 cr subsidy for agriculture sector
Tk 38,052cr proposed for health sector
Cigarettes to get costlier
Govt targets to achieve $12,500 per capita income by 2041
Budget of Tk 7.61 lakh crore placed, govt aims at 7.5pc GDP growth
Gold smuggler jailed for 10yrs in Ctg
Inflation to remain around 6pc in FY24
15% VAT on import of software proposed
Most Read News
‘Bangladesh’s perspective on the evolving global-regional geo-politics and challenges of diplomacy’
Dr Yunus must pay Tk 12cr as tax evasion by him proved
'Why protection on road suddenly lifted,' US envoy asks Home Minister
Overseas air travel on business class at govt cost suspended
Metro rail to run till 8pm from today
JS budget session begins at 5pm
Nothing to share yet regarding China’s GDI: Shahriar Alam
NSU-UWA Agribusiness Centre of Excellence opens
Magnitude 6.2 quake detected off New Zealand's south coast
Three labourers die after mud heap falls on them
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft