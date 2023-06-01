Biman Bangladesh Airlines mulls buying Boeing's B787







Boeing's move follows the carrier recently announcing it intended to acquire ten Airbus aircraft after securing access to the UK Export Finance scheme, reports ch-aviation.



Boeing sent the offer letter to the airline's chairman, with the matter discussed at a board meeting held on the evening of May 29.

"We presented both proposals that we received from Boeing and Airbus," Managing Director Shafiul Azim told the media after the meeting.



"We have been asked to look into which is more profitable for us in the long run and present the findings at the next board meeting."



Boeing reportedly offered four B787s, including the B787-9s and B787-10 variants, as well as an undisclosed number of freighters. The prospective Airbus order included eight widebody passenger aircraft and two freighters.



Biman Bangladesh Airlines is a long-time Boeing customer. Except for five DHC-8-Q400s, the airline operates an all-Boeing fleet, including six B737-800s, four B777-300ERs, four B787-8s, and two B787-9s.



