Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 June, 2023, 7:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

QatarEnergy, BD to sign long-term LNG supply deal

Published : Thursday, 1 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

QatarEnergy will sign a long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply deal with Bangladesh's state-owned gas company Petrobangla on Thursday, the second Asian sales deal to be sealed for Qatar's North Field expansion project.

The 15-year agreement is for the supply of 2 million tonnes annually, Petrobangla's Chairman Zanendra Nath Sarker told Reuters.

The agreement will be one of many to come this year as state-owned QatarEnergy secures sales for its mega expansion of North Field, a source with direct knowledge of the new contract agreement, who did not wish to be identified, said.

Qatar is the world's top LNG exporter and competition for LNG has ramped up since the start of the Ukraine war, with Europe in particular needing vast amounts to help replace Russian pipeline gas that used to make up almost 40% of the continent's imports.

But Asia, with an appetite for long-term sales and purchase agreements, has been ahead so far in securing gas from Qatar's massive production expansion project.

This will be Bangladesh's second long-term deal with Qatar as it desperately looks for long-term LNG deals at a cheaper rate after prices spiked following the Ukraine war last year.

The contract will be QatarEnergy's second to Asia since it started selling the gas expected to come on stream from the North Field expansion project.

The two-phase expansion plan will raise Qatar's liquefaction capacity to 126 million tonnes per year by 2027 from 77 million.

Qatar's first Asian deal, with Sinopec, the longest to be signed at 27 years for the supply of 4 million tonnes a year, was followed by the state-owned Chinese company taking a 5% stake in the equivalent of one North Field East LNG train.

QatarEnergy's sales and purchase agreements to supply Germany with around 2 million tonnes of LNG annually through a partnership with ConocoPhillips cover at least a 15-year period.

Sarker would not comment on the price of Bangladesh's new deal, saying it was confidential.

Bangladesh has a 10-year LNG import deal with Oman Trading International. That LNG is priced at 11.9% of the three-month average price of Brent crude oil plus a constant price of 40 cents per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

Under its first 15-year deal with Qatar, Bangladesh pays 12.65% of the three-month average price of Brent oil plus a constant of 50 cents per mmBtu.

The North Field expansion project will help guarantee long-term supplies of gas globally. North Field is part of the world's biggest gas field that Qatar shares with Iran, which calls its share South Pars.    �Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM seeks larger Swedish investment in ICT, economic zones
Biman Bangladesh Airlines mulls buying Boeing's B787
QatarEnergy, BD to sign long-term LNG supply deal
Thai envoy urges for more BD-Thai business
Humayun urges Iraqi entrepreneurs to invest more in Bangladesh
Autogas station owners seek policy support, lower tax
Stocks fall ahead of budget announcement
Cloud computing potentials showcased in Huawei Dhaka summit


Latest News
RAB arrests man sentenced to life term in rape case
Budget deficit Tk 2, 61,758 cr
Govt proposes Tk 18,299 cr subsidy for agriculture sector
Tk 38,052cr proposed for health sector
Cigarettes to get costlier
Govt targets to achieve $12,500 per capita income by 2041
Budget of Tk 7.61 lakh crore placed, govt aims at 7.5pc GDP growth
Gold smuggler jailed for 10yrs in Ctg
Inflation to remain around 6pc in FY24
15% VAT on import of software proposed
Most Read News
‘Bangladesh’s perspective on the evolving global-regional geo-politics and challenges of diplomacy’
Dr Yunus must pay Tk 12cr as tax evasion by him proved
'Why protection on road suddenly lifted,' US envoy asks Home Minister
Overseas air travel on business class at govt cost suspended
Metro rail to run till 8pm from today
JS budget session begins at 5pm
Nothing to share yet regarding China’s GDI: Shahriar Alam
NSU-UWA Agribusiness Centre of Excellence opens
Magnitude 6.2 quake detected off New Zealand's south coast
Three labourers die after mud heap falls on them
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft