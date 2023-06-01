

Thai envoy urges for more BD-Thai business



Makawadee Sumitmor, Thai envoy to Bangladesh said this when newly elected board of directors of (Bangladesh Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BTCCI) called on her at the Royal Thai Embassy, Dhaka on Tuesday, says a press release.



BTCCI placed some important proposals to the Thai Envoy like to make easier in Thai Visa for Bangladeshi People, to work jointly for more joint venture in Bangladesh, working on FTA between two countries.

The Thai Envoy assured the business leaders to work on all proposals of BTCCI and also assured try to make easier for Thai Visa.



Shams Mahmud, President of BTCCI introduced the newly elected Board of Directors of BTCCI to the Thai Ambassador and its officials.



The Ambassador thanked to the board of Directors to come forward for the discussion of bilateral issues of Bangladesh and Thailand and assured with all out cooperation for enhancing bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and Thailand.



Shams Mahmud apprised to the ambassador regarding on the plan of BTCCI to take necessary steps for enhancing bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and Thailand. In this regard both the BTCCI and the Royal Thai Embassy through its Thai Trade Center based in Dhaka would work jointly their best.



BTCCI President also emphasized on the increasing export from Bangladesh to Thailand and he requested Thai Officials to initiate for adding new products to import from Bangladesh such as Pharmaceuticals, Jute and Jute goods, Leather, RMG and Ceramics etc.



Md. Munir Hossain, Sr. Vice president said that Bangladesh provided a low cost production base and competitive labor market for Thai Businessmen and therefore Bangladesh could be their investment destination.



Thailand could also play an important role by investing in Bangladesh's infrastructure like Roads and Highways, Power and Energy, Agro processing and such labor intensive sectors.



Abdul Kasem Khan, Former DCCI President and BTCCI director also attended the meeting and emphasized on strengthening the already established good relationship between Bangladesh and Thailand. He welcomed to the Thai investors to invest in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Bangladesh.



The Ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh Makawadee Sumitmor thanked BTCCI Board of Directors for such a courtesy call with her.



The Ambassador emphasized that apart from trading only, now countries should try to establish strategic partnerships. She assured of all cooperation and support from her embassy to BTCCI in this regard.



