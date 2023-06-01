Video
Humayun urges Iraqi entrepreneurs to invest more in Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 1 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148
Business Correspondent

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun urged the Iraqi entrepreneurs to invest more in the country.
"Bangladesh has the most liberal foreign investment climate in South Asia.

Tax holiday facilities, reduced taxes in various sectors, export incentives and other economic incentives are being provided here. Iraqi investors can take advantage from these opportunities," he said on Wednesday.
The minister said these while meeting with Iraqi Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Khalid Battal Najim at the Industries Ministry in city's Motijheel area, said a press release.

In the meeting, they discussed on various issues including trade and investment.

In his speech, Humayun said Iraq can take benefit by importing garments, jute products, leather goods and medicines from Bangladesh.

As a friendly country, Khalid Battal Najim said, Bangladesh has the opportunity to work in various fields. "We want to work together in leather, textile and pharmaceutical sectors," he added.


