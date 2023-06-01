Video
Autogas station owners seek policy support, lower tax

Published : Thursday, 1 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214
Special Correspondent

Bangladesh LPG Autogas Station Owners Association has demanded business-friendly policy support for expanding the auto gas industry as a green fuel that has an investment of Tk 10 billion in the country.

The association also urged the revenue board to review and lower  the value added tax on the item now at 7.5 per cent, in view of the government pledged to promote the environment-friendly fuel like LPG.

"The government is talking about promoting environment-friendly energy, but the bureaucratic complications often hinder them from getting licenses for LPG filling stations," Mohammad SerajulMawla, president of the association told an international seminar on autogas industry in Dhaka.

The two-day Asia regional conference of World LPG Association ended at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Wednesday.

Mohammad SerajulMawla gave a presentation on the present and future of LPG Autogas on first day of the conference.

Mawla said that there are 800 auto gas stations in the country whose monthly consumption is about 12 thousand metric tons.

Another 200 new stations are under construction, according to the trade body.

He said that despite the shortage of natural gas in our country, it is being used as CNG for transportation, which has no economic role.

"Using LPG in the transport sector is on the one hand environment friendly while it is possible to reduce the wastage of natural gas and for value addition to industry," Mawla added.

At present, LPG is used as fuel in around 1 lakh private cars, microbuses and three-wheelers across the country.

"Government and private sector initiatives are needed to establish LPG autogas as an environment-friendly fuel. And in this regard Autogas Association wants to work together with the government," added Mawla.

Among others, World LPG Association managing director James Rockall, director David Taylor and Bangladesh Autogas Association Secretary General HasinParvez were present.


