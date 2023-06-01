Stocks fall ahead of budget announcement







DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 6.05 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 6,349, after gaining 13 points in the previous day.



Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, however, increased to Tk 11.98 billion, 23 per cent higher than the previous day. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, edged 2.65 points to finish at 2,198. However, the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 1.35 points to close at 1,377.

Losers took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 3361 issued traded- 115 declined, 64 advanced, and 182 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.



At the CSE the All Share Price Index (CASPI) shedding 7 points to settle at 18,714 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) losing 3 points to close at 11,196.



Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Wednesday as investors sold out some of their shares ahead of the national budget, which is scheduled to be announced in the parliament by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on today (Thursday).DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 6.05 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 6,349, after gaining 13 points in the previous day.Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, however, increased to Tk 11.98 billion, 23 per cent higher than the previous day. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, edged 2.65 points to finish at 2,198. However, the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 1.35 points to close at 1,377.Losers took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 3361 issued traded- 115 declined, 64 advanced, and 182 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.At the CSE the All Share Price Index (CASPI) shedding 7 points to settle at 18,714 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) losing 3 points to close at 11,196.