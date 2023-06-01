

Cloud computing potentials showcased in Huawei Dhaka summit



This exclusive summit involved over 100 business leaders, industry experts, decision-makers, cloud professionals, and customers representatives, says a press release.



The participants witnessed the power and innovation of cloud services and realized Huawei's commitment to strengthening its partner ecosystem and increasing their capabilities and accelerate digital transformation journey in a more comprehensive manner.

This event served as an opportunity for the participants to exchange ideas and explore the limitless potential of cloud technology in a local context while gaining knowledge of the offerings of Huawei Cloud, learning how these solutions can enhance efficiency and help them overcome challenges within their respective industries.



The program, moderated by Md. Shajahan Ahmed, BDM, Cloud Department of Huawei South Asia, was divided into three parts: a plenary session, a Cloud discussion session, and reward and recognition.



Alex Li, VP, Cloud Department of Huawei South Asia, and Jishan Ahmed, Managing Director, Fusion Infotech Limited, delivered their keynote speeches in the plenary session, highlighting the transformation of technology, the present scenario, and requirements to sustain business growth adopting cloud computing.



Rajib Imran, SAP Delivery Head -Fusion illustrated a technical demonstration of SAP on Huawei Cloud and explained how this cloud service will enable SAP user customers to strengthen their capabilities to ensure maximum optimization.



During his keynote speech, Alex Li, VP, Cloud Department of Huawei South Asia, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, said, "Huawei Cloud is leading the way to unlock the future of cloud technology and enable enterprises around the world, including Bangladesh.



Cloud technology has revolutionized the way enterprises do business. We consider it our responsibility to inspire and help businesses go cloud and embrace the future to ensure a more robust data security system and maximum ROI."



Jishan Ahmed, Managing Director, Fusion Infotech Limited stated: "Bangladesh is going through a strong wave of digital transformation, Fusion Infotech is playing strong role here and we all have to keep going. Undoubtedly, the cloud is the future; and fortunately, the future is now more accessible than ever with Huawei."



Rajib Imran, SAP Delivery Head -Fusion InfoTech said "SAP and Huawei share a strong and growing partnership, focusing on building high-performance and result-oriented solutions that will result in unprecedented growth for the companies across the industries.



Both organizations share the same objective - creating an environment that will provide an end-to-end solutions model based on innovation and specific industry needs."



During the event, representatives of HWC SAP Customers - IFAD and Western Engineering shared their experiences of using Huawei Cloud with audiences, followed by a Q&A session.



After the session, a recognition program was held where Alex Li, recognized the partners of Huawei Cloud Bangladesh.



