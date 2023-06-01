Walton fridge customer gets a car for free







Raton Lal is lucky enough to get this car under the company's ongoing nationwide Digital Campaign Season-18. He bought the fridge in hire purchase policy from Walton Plaza Navaron paying only Tk.5000 as a downpayment, says a press release.



Walton is conducting the 'Digital Campaign' across the country to accelerate the initiative of building customers database for delivering online based swift and best after sales service.

Centering the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, under the campaign's Season-18, customers are offered stylish car, attractive amounts of cash vouchers and so many gifts on the purchase of Walton fridge, television, air conditioner and washing machine from any Walton Plaza, distributor outlets and online sales platform e-plaza.



Customers will enjoy the benefits until July 15, 2023.



On Monday Walton Plaza's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Md. Rayhan, Walton's Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Humayun Kabir and Senior Executive Director popular actor Amin Khan officially handed over the key of the awarded car to Raton Lal at a program held in front of the Walton Plaza.



