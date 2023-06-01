

Top 3 winner teams get Envoframe Idea Contest awards Conservation, recycling and replantation are key to protecting the environment, said Parliamentary Standing Committee (on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Convenor of Climate Parliament Bangladesh) Member Nahim Razzaq, MP.

Speaking as the chief guest at a breakthrough idea contest event titled "Envoframe" held at North South University (NSU) in the capital on Monday, he said that environmental pollution and climate change affect people's lives differently.



"We often don't realize it but there is no way to avoid its impact. That is why our behavior and mentality should be based on environmentally friendly solutions," he said.





The event was hosted by the NSU Earth Club and sponsored by EnvoLead, aiming at raising awareness and advocacy around the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by leveraging the impact of visual storytelling.



NSU Pro-VC Professor M Ismail Hossain, who chaired the session, also emphasized collective efforts in protecting the environment, saying that these endeavors will play a crucial role in this regard.



Bangladesh Jute Mill's Corporation Adviser and inventor of the Sonali Bag Mubarak Ahmad Khan, agronomist and environmentalist Kamrun Nahar, a professor at the Department of Environmental Science and Management of NSU, and Gour Gobinda Goswami, a professor at the Department of Economics, attended the event as special guests.



At the event, compelling narratives, novel solutions, and evidence of positive impact to bolster support for the SDGs were submitted by participating teams in a competition. Md Abdul Quayyum, head of communications at UNDP Bangladesh; Md Mahfuzur Rahnman Mishu; special correspondent at Jamuna Television, and eminent photographer Abir Abdullah were among the judges.



'Team Mitra' won the first prize in the event with an extraordinary solution idea. Also, 'Team Plastiit' and 'Team Eternal' secured the 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up positions respectively.



A total of 37 teams from different universities submitted ideas to the contest and five teams selected in the final round presented their solution ideas. 1st place winner BDT 50 thousand, 1st runner-up BDT 30 thousand and 2nd runner-up awarded BDT 20 thousand as prize.



