

BIAC holds 3-day arbitration training



The training was divided into three modules, one day dedicated for each module, says a press release.



The first module, titled "Overview and Drafting of an Arbitral Clause" was held on 28 May. Barrister Faran Md Aaraf, Advocate and an accredited Civil-Commercial Mediator and Associate Arbitrator of ADR ODR International was the instructor of the first module, incisive details about arbitration and the skills necessary to draft a dispute settlement clause was provided.

This is a fundamental requirement in constructing commercial contracts.



The second module titled "Arbitral Proceedings" was held on 29 May, where Dr. Khaled Hamid Chowdhury, Advocate of the Appellate Division, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, Head of Laws, London College of Legal Studies (South), Head of Chambers at Dr. Khaled H Chowdhury & Associates (Dispute Management Specialists) conducted the session.



An in-depth knowledge in regards to the principle and practice of Arbitration was disseminated amongst the participants.



On 30 May, Barrister Md. Monzur Rabbi, Advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, Head of Chambers of Rahman & Rabbi Legal, conducted the session on the third module titled "Arbitration Award and Enforcement", where the principles and practices of enforcement of national and foreign arbitration awards were highlighted.



Each day, around 26 participants from different sectors including renowned banks, law chambers, and Government organisations attended each module of the training.



On the last day of the training, Kaiser A. Chowdhury, CEO, Mahbuba Rahman Runa, General Manager, Khushnuma Khan, Assistant Counsel of BIAC conducted the certificate giving ceremony.



To promote and enhance the practice of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in Bangladesh, Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) held three-day long arbitration training at BIAC premises from 28-30 May 2023.The training was divided into three modules, one day dedicated for each module, says a press release.This is a fundamental requirement in constructing commercial contracts.The second module titled "Arbitral Proceedings" was held on 29 May, where Dr. Khaled Hamid Chowdhury, Advocate of the Appellate Division, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, Head of Laws, London College of Legal Studies (South), Head of Chambers at Dr. Khaled H Chowdhury & Associates (Dispute Management Specialists) conducted the session.An in-depth knowledge in regards to the principle and practice of Arbitration was disseminated amongst the participants.On 30 May, Barrister Md. Monzur Rabbi, Advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, Head of Chambers of Rahman & Rabbi Legal, conducted the session on the third module titled "Arbitration Award and Enforcement", where the principles and practices of enforcement of national and foreign arbitration awards were highlighted.Each day, around 26 participants from different sectors including renowned banks, law chambers, and Government organisations attended each module of the training.On the last day of the training, Kaiser A. Chowdhury, CEO, Mahbuba Rahman Runa, General Manager, Khushnuma Khan, Assistant Counsel of BIAC conducted the certificate giving ceremony.