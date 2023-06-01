Tetra Pak observes World Milk Day







World Milk Day is observed on June 1 to highlight the importance of milk and dairy products to people worldwide. Since 2001, the day has been celebrated under the initiative of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The theme of this year's World Milk Day is "Enjoy Dairy".



Balanced nutrition is necessary for healthy living. And milk is one of the main sources of getting balanced nutrition. According to nutritionists, "Milk and dairy products play an essential role in keeping the body healthy and functional".

Regarding the benefits of milk and dairy products, the former chief nutrition officer of BIRDEM Hospital's nutrition department and chief nutritionist Professor Akhtarun Nahar said that when talking about a balanced diet, milk comes first.



Milk is the best food. Human life begins with milk. Milk is a very necessary food for people of all ages including children and adolescents. Babies who cannot drink milk properly after birth, often suffer from various malnutrition problems.

In spite of so many benefits, the trend of drinking milk is low among the people of Bangladesh.



They are not keeping milk as an essential part of their daily diet. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a person needs to drink an average of 250 milliliters of milk per day. Which is followed by only one third of the people of Bangladesh.



Lactose is an essential component of milk, which helps in body composition and intellectual development. It is the main component of protecting human health. This drink also contains amino acids, various vitamins, minerals like chromium, iron, cobalt, manganese, copper, zinc and iodine.



Cow's milk contains 86.5% water, 4.8% lactose, 4.5% fat, 3.5% protein and 0.7% vitamins and minerals. The most beneficial aspect of milk is its calcium. Calcium is essential for human bone health. It is a good source of vitamin D.



Tetra Pak offers packaging, filling machines and processing for dairy, beverages, cheese, ice cream and prepared food, including distribution tools like accumulators, cap applicators, conveyors, crate packers, film wrappers, line controllers and straw applicators.



Nutritionists advise to drink UHT milk in the midst of busy schedules. UHT is a process where the shelf life of milk is extended by using a high or ultra-high temperature method.



In this method cow's milk is heated at 135 to 140 degrees Celsius for four seconds and after complete sterilization it is packed in special carton packs made of 6 protective layers.



As a result, air, moisture and sunlight cannot penetrate the Tetra Pak carton, and this ensures that the milk is not spoiled as long as the pack remains unopened.



Due to this, milk inside an unopened pack is good for up to six months even at normal temperature, without any need for refrigeration.



The biggest advantage of UHT milk is that it can be consumed straight out of the packet. There is no need to boil. So, you can safely consume UHT milk to meet the nutritional needs of the body.





Tetra Pak, a Swedish-Swiss multinational food packaging and processing company observes World Milk Day.World Milk Day is observed on June 1 to highlight the importance of milk and dairy products to people worldwide. Since 2001, the day has been celebrated under the initiative of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The theme of this year's World Milk Day is "Enjoy Dairy".Balanced nutrition is necessary for healthy living. And milk is one of the main sources of getting balanced nutrition. According to nutritionists, "Milk and dairy products play an essential role in keeping the body healthy and functional".Regarding the benefits of milk and dairy products, the former chief nutrition officer of BIRDEM Hospital's nutrition department and chief nutritionist Professor Akhtarun Nahar said that when talking about a balanced diet, milk comes first.Milk is the best food. Human life begins with milk. Milk is a very necessary food for people of all ages including children and adolescents. Babies who cannot drink milk properly after birth, often suffer from various malnutrition problems.In spite of so many benefits, the trend of drinking milk is low among the people of Bangladesh.They are not keeping milk as an essential part of their daily diet. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a person needs to drink an average of 250 milliliters of milk per day. Which is followed by only one third of the people of Bangladesh.Lactose is an essential component of milk, which helps in body composition and intellectual development. It is the main component of protecting human health. This drink also contains amino acids, various vitamins, minerals like chromium, iron, cobalt, manganese, copper, zinc and iodine.Cow's milk contains 86.5% water, 4.8% lactose, 4.5% fat, 3.5% protein and 0.7% vitamins and minerals. The most beneficial aspect of milk is its calcium. Calcium is essential for human bone health. It is a good source of vitamin D.Tetra Pak offers packaging, filling machines and processing for dairy, beverages, cheese, ice cream and prepared food, including distribution tools like accumulators, cap applicators, conveyors, crate packers, film wrappers, line controllers and straw applicators.Nutritionists advise to drink UHT milk in the midst of busy schedules. UHT is a process where the shelf life of milk is extended by using a high or ultra-high temperature method.In this method cow's milk is heated at 135 to 140 degrees Celsius for four seconds and after complete sterilization it is packed in special carton packs made of 6 protective layers.As a result, air, moisture and sunlight cannot penetrate the Tetra Pak carton, and this ensures that the milk is not spoiled as long as the pack remains unopened.Due to this, milk inside an unopened pack is good for up to six months even at normal temperature, without any need for refrigeration.The biggest advantage of UHT milk is that it can be consumed straight out of the packet. There is no need to boil. So, you can safely consume UHT milk to meet the nutritional needs of the body.