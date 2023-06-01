Rupali Bank profit soared by 81pc to Tk 174m in Q1'23







The higher profit was possible as income of the bank rose from the export-import business of the country.



The bank's consolidated earnings per share stood at Tk 0.38 for January-March this year, up from Tk 0.21 in the same quarter a year before, according to a filing with the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The bank's consolidated net operating cash flow per share, however, was negative Tk 3.74 in the March quarter, from positive Tk 3.80 (restated) in January-March last year.



The bank explained that earnings per share have increased due to a surge in the total operating income and net operating cash flow per share has decreased due to an increase in loans and advances.



Earlier, the bank failed to recommend any dividend to its shareholders in 2022, as its profit fell significantly.



In 2021, it provided only 2 per cent stock dividends. Listed in 1986, its share remained stuck at the floor price of Tk 25.20 since October last year.



