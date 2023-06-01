Standard Bank, NCC Bank allowed to issue stock dividend







In a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Wednesday, Standard Bank said it had received permission from the regulator to declare a 2.50 per cent stock dividend for the year ended December 2022.



Earlier, the board of directors of the bank had recommended 2.50 per cent cash and 2.50 per cent stock dividends for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Stock dividend was subject to the approval of BSEC.

Listed in 2003, its share remained stuck at the floor price of Tk 8.80 since September last year.



In another filing, NCC Bank said the securities regulator has accorded its consent for its declaration of a 5 per cent stock dividend for 2022.



Earlier, the board of directors of the bank had recommended 5 per cent cash and 5 per cent stock dividend for the year ending December 31, 2022. The Stock dividend was subject to the approval of regulatory authorities.



Listed in 2000, its stock remained stuck at the floor price of Tk 13.80 since October last year.



