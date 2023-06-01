Prime Bank approves 17.50pc cash dividend



Prime Bank Limited has announced a 17.50 per cent cash dividend for the year 2022. The announcement was made during the 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Prime Bank Limited which was held virtually recently, says a press release.Board of Directors, Independent Directors, auditors, observers, and high officials of the Bank were present during the AGM. The AGM was chaired by Tanjil Chowdhury, Chairman of the Board of Directors.Former Chairman Azam J Chowdhury, Vice Chairman - Md. Shahadat Hossain and Nazma Haque, Executive Committee Chairman Imran Khan, Audit Committee Chairman Anwaruddin Chowdhury FCA, Risk Management Committee Chairman Zaeem Ahmed and the Managing Director and CEO, Hassan O. Rashid were present during the meeting. Tanvir Siddiqui, Company Secretary, conducted the AGM.