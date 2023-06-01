

SIBL opens three sub-branches



Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, inaugurated the sub-branches as the chief guest while Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, presided over the programme.



Among others, Abdul Hannan Khan, Deputy Managing Director, and Joynal Abedin, Head of Branches Control Division, spoke at the event. Divisional Heads and senior officials of Head Office were also present.

Zonal Heads, Managers of different branches and sub-branch in-charges also joined the program virtually.



The sub-branches are Maijdee Pourobazar sub-branch in Noakhali, Kaliazuri sub-branch in Cumilla and Kaligonj sub-branch in Sylhet.



