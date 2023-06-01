FSIBL opens 2 agent banking outlets







First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) inaugurated 2Agent Banking Outlets at Jirongacha Bazar, Kaliganj, Satkhira and Shahbazpur Bazar, Barlekha, Moulvibazar recently, says a press release.Abdul Aziz, Additional Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated the Agent Banking Outlets through Video Conference.Among others, Md. ZahurulHaque,Deputy Managing Director, Divisional Heads of Head Office along with other officials were present in the occasion. A Doa Mahfil was organised in this regard.