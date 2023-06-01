Pioneer Insurance okays 30pc dividend



Pioneer Insurance Company Ltd approved 30% Dividend (25% Cash and 5% Stock) for the year ended December 31, 2022 as recommended by the Board of Directors at its 27th Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday by using digital platform, says a press release.M. Anis Ud Dowla, Chairman of the Company presided over the meeting. Directors Messers A.K.M. Rahmatullah MP, Tapan Chowdhury, Alamgir Shamsul Alamin, Sylvana Sikder, Sanchia Chowdhury, Parveen Akther, Rozina Afroze, Shafiqul Islam Khan, Lt.Col. (Retd.) Muhammad Nazrul Islam Bir Protik MP, M. Mokammel Haque, Chief Executive Officer Syed Shahriyar Ahsan and Company Secretary S. M. Mizanur Rahman as well as a large number of shareholders were present in the meeting virtually.In the year 2022 the Company earned premium of Tk. 311.14 crore and profit after Tax of Tk. 51.54 crore. The shareholders expressed their satisfaction with Company's performance during the year.The Chairman of the Company, on behalf of the Board of Directors, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the shareholders for their continued support to the Company.He also appreciated the employees of the Company for their outstanding performance and advised them to continue their sincere efforts in future too.