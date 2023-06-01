

CCCI, Western Australia delegate discuss bilateral trade



Held at the Bangabandhu Conference Hall at the World Trade Center in the port city on Tuesday, CCCI President Mahbubul Alam and University of Western Australia Vice Chancellor Prof Amit Chakma, led their respective sides.



Trade Commissioner of Western Australia Nasheed Chowdhury, International Education Director Robyn Robb, Australian Embassy Trade and Investment Director Mostafizur Rahman, Mentors' Managing Partner Manjuma Morshed, Bangladesh-Korea Technical Center Principal Nuruzzaman and members of the delegation also spoke on the occasion.

Mahbubul Alam said: "The Government is making infrastructural development to build a smart and advanced Bangladesh by 2041.



Various development projects are being implemented in the port city. But we need the help of developed countries like Australia to transform our manpower into skilled human resources."



Amit Chakma said: "Western Australia is one third of Australia's total area. The education system is very good at western Australia. The Australian government is investing heavily in the education sector.



To make this investment fruitful, the Western Australian delegation has come to Chattogram to increase communication with the education sector of Bangladesh."



