Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 June, 2023, 6:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

CCCI, Western Australia delegate discuss bilateral trade

Published : Thursday, 1 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Staff Correspondent

CCCI, Western Australia delegate discuss bilateral trade

CCCI, Western Australia delegate discuss bilateral trade

CHATTOGRAM, May 31: A 10-member delegation from Western Australia met the leaders of The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) discussed possibilities of boosting trada and investment between the two countries in Chattogram port city on Tuesday.

Held at the Bangabandhu Conference Hall at the World Trade Center in the port city on Tuesday, CCCI President Mahbubul Alam and University of Western Australia Vice Chancellor Prof Amit Chakma, led their respective sides.

Trade Commissioner of Western Australia Nasheed Chowdhury, International Education Director Robyn Robb, Australian Embassy Trade and Investment Director Mostafizur Rahman, Mentors' Managing Partner Manjuma Morshed, Bangladesh-Korea Technical Center Principal Nuruzzaman and members of the delegation also spoke on the occasion.

Mahbubul Alam said: "The Government is making infrastructural development to build a smart and advanced Bangladesh by 2041.

Various development projects are being implemented in the port city. But we need the help of developed countries like Australia to transform our manpower into skilled human resources."

Amit Chakma said: "Western Australia is one third of Australia's total area. The education system is very good at western Australia. The Australian government is investing heavily in the education sector.

To make this investment fruitful, the Western Australian delegation has come to Chattogram to increase communication with the education sector of Bangladesh."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM seeks larger Swedish investment in ICT, economic zones
Biman Bangladesh Airlines mulls buying Boeing's B787
QatarEnergy, BD to sign long-term LNG supply deal
Thai envoy urges for more BD-Thai business
Humayun urges Iraqi entrepreneurs to invest more in Bangladesh
Autogas station owners seek policy support, lower tax
Stocks fall ahead of budget announcement
Cloud computing potentials showcased in Huawei Dhaka summit


Latest News
RAB arrests man sentenced to life term in rape case
Budget deficit Tk 2, 61,758 cr
Govt proposes Tk 18,299 cr subsidy for agriculture sector
Tk 38,052cr proposed for health sector
Cigarettes to get costlier
Govt targets to achieve $12,500 per capita income by 2041
Budget of Tk 7.61 lakh crore placed, govt aims at 7.5pc GDP growth
Gold smuggler jailed for 10yrs in Ctg
Inflation to remain around 6pc in FY24
15% VAT on import of software proposed
Most Read News
‘Bangladesh’s perspective on the evolving global-regional geo-politics and challenges of diplomacy’
Dr Yunus must pay Tk 12cr as tax evasion by him proved
'Why protection on road suddenly lifted,' US envoy asks Home Minister
Overseas air travel on business class at govt cost suspended
Metro rail to run till 8pm from today
JS budget session begins at 5pm
Nothing to share yet regarding China’s GDI: Shahriar Alam
NSU-UWA Agribusiness Centre of Excellence opens
Magnitude 6.2 quake detected off New Zealand's south coast
Three labourers die after mud heap falls on them
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft