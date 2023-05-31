Jamaat has to take permission to hold event: Home boss





Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has to take permission before holding any programme, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said on Tuesday.



"Jamaat is an unregistered organization. There-fore, the party must has to seek permission from police before holding any programme," the minister told reporters at Institute of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh in the capital.

Earlier, the minister joined a programme arranged by Sammilita Muktijoddha Sangsad.

The Home Minister said they are not barring political parties from holding political programme including discussion and rally.

The opposition parties are trying to create a tensed situation through instigation ahead of the national election, he added.



In reply to a query from a journalist, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said, "Police did not obstruct in BNP's rally in Keraniganj."



