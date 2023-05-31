Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 May, 2023, 7:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Jamaat has to take permission to hold event: Home boss

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Staff Correspondent


Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has to take permission before holding any programme, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said on Tuesday.

"Jamaat is an unregistered organization. There-fore, the party must has to seek permission from police before holding any programme," the minister told reporters at Institute of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh in the capital.
Earlier, the minister joined a programme arranged by Sammilita Muktijoddha Sangsad.

The Home Minister said they are not barring political parties from holding political programme including discussion and rally.
The opposition parties are trying to create a tensed situation through instigation ahead of the national election, he added.

In reply to a query from a journalist, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said, "Police did not obstruct in BNP's rally in Keraniganj."
 
They (BNP) chanted instigating slogans in front of Awami League's office on their way to rally which caused the clash. Awami League's office was vandalized during the clash."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jamaat has to take permission to hold event: Home boss
Putin slams Ukraine as attack drones hit Moscow high-rises
US says does not back attacks inside Russia
Ukraine launches biggest drone attack on Moscow
People who support fair polls need not worry about new visa policy: Haas
Dr Yunus, 12 others sued on allegation of embezzling Tk 25.22 crore
HC upholds lower court convictions of Tuku, Aman, Sabera in graft cases
US Embassy sad over BD peacekeepers’ injury in Mali


Latest News
10 people killed in clash with Mexico police
PM seeks larger Swedish investment in ICT, economic zones
Tk 337.60 crore budget for FY2023-24 approved for placing in Parliament
Moody's downgrades Bangladesh's sovereign credit rating one notch
BGMEA, Cotton USA to collaborate on increasing mutual trade
Tarique-Zubaida graft case: Tussle between lawyers disrupts proceedings
Seven drown in five districts
Rise in remittance inflow irritates BNP: Quader
Nothing to be worried about new US visa policy: Peter Haas
US visa policy to be helpful for acceptable election: GM Quader
Most Read News
BNP leader Tuku's jail term in graft case upheld
Misappropriation of Tk 25cr: Dr Yunus, 12 others sued
HC upholds jail terms of Aman, wife in graft case
New US visa policy for BD may dent democracy and humanity
National budget of Tk 7.61 lakh crore on Thursday
Nine shops gutted in Gopalganj fire
Mother-daughter killed in sleep as pickup van ploughs through house
Covid: 159 more cases, highest daily count in 7 months
Rajshahi BNP leader Chand remanded again
Tk 761,785 crore budget to be placed in JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft