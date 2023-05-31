People who support fair polls need not worry about new visa policy: Haas





US Ambassador Peter Haas on Tuesday said people who support free and fair election and work towards that end have nothing to fear regarding the new US visa policy.



He said the US sees positive things rather than challenges. "We have a very strong partnership on trade, security relations, people to people ties, healthcare, and good conversation on the upcoming election."





"I don't see any disagreement at all," he told reporters, noting that they in the US want the same what the people of Bangladesh want - a free and fair election.



He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has made a clear commitment to hold a free and fair election in Bangladesh.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his announcement said the holding of free and fair elections is the responsibility of everyone-voters, political parties, the government, the security forces, civil society, and the media.", he added.



The ambassador spoke at the inaugural ceremony of a photo exhibition titled "Roots of Friendship: 50 Years of U.S.- Bangladesh Relations" at Edward M Kennedy Centre.

