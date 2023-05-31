Video
Dr Yunus, 12 others sued on allegation of embezzling Tk 25.22 crore

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday filed a case against Nobel laureate Grameen Telecom Chairman Dr Muhammad Yunus and 12 others for their alleged involvement in misappropriating about Tk 25.22 crore from the company's Workers' Welfare Fund.
ACC deputy director Gulshan Anowar Pradhan filed the case, said ACC director General Rezanur Rahman.

The other accused include Grameen Telecom Managing Director Md Nazmul Islam, former Managing Director Md Ashraful Hasan, directors Parvin Mahmud, Naznin Sultana, Md Shahjahan, Nurjahan Begum and SM Hazzatul Islam Latifi, lawyers Md Yusuf Ali and Zafrul Hasan Sharif, Grameen Telecom Sramik-Karmachari Union President Md Quamruzzaman, General Secretary Firoz Mahmud and representative Md Mainul Islam.
Investigation by a three-member ACC panel found veracity of the allegation of embezzlement against four members of the board of directors of Grameen Telecom, including Dr Yunus.

The ACC in a letter asked the CEO and Managing Director of Grameen Telecom to provide financial statement.

ACC Secretary Mahbub Hossain said that there are allegations that the four directors of the Grameen Telecom board had transferred about Tk 3,000 crore to various affiliate organisations of Grameen Telecom.

According to the complaint, most of the transactions of Grameen Telecom since 1996 were suspicious.

During an inspection visit to Grameen Telecom, the ACC found that 101 workers and staffers were not made permanent staff flouting the law.

No participation fund and welfare fund were formed for them and the company's 5 per cent profit was not distributed to the workers also in violation of the law.

In the light of the findings, the case was filed against Dr Yunus and the other accused under Sections 4, 7, 8, 117 and 234 of the Labour Act.

Yunus is the founding chairman of Grameen Telecom, which owns Bangladesh's largest mobile phone operator worth multi-billion dollar.

He founded Grameen Bank in the 1980s.

Yunus was awarded the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize.

In 2011, Yunus was forced to relinquish his position as the Managing Director of Grameen Bank.


