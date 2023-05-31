US Embassy sad over BD peacekeepers’ injury in Mali







"We commend the peacekeepers' unwavering commitment and sacrifice to maintain peace and stability in Mali," said the US Embassy on Tuesday.



The Embassy wished them all speedy recovery from these injuries. Bangladesh is the largest contributor to the UN peacekeeping operations.

Bangladeshi peacekeepers are known for their "courage and dedication", the United States said.



Since 1948, over two million uniformed and civilian personnel served as UN Peacekeeper across the world.



Their contributions were recalled during Monday's celebration of the International Day of the United Nations Peacekeepers in Dhaka.



