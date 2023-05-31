Video
US Embassy sad over BD peacekeepers’ injury in Mali

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Diplomatic Correspondent

The US Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday expressed its 'sadness' in learning about the recent improvised explosive device attack that wounded three Bangladeshi UN peacekeepers in Mali.

"We commend the peacekeepers' unwavering commitment and sacrifice to maintain peace and stability in Mali," said the US Embassy on Tuesday.

The Embassy wished them all speedy recovery from these injuries. Bangladesh is the largest contributor to the UN peacekeeping operations.

Bangladeshi peacekeepers are known for their "courage and dedication", the United States said.

Since 1948, over two million uniformed and civilian personnel served as UN Peacekeeper across the world.
 
Their contributions were recalled during Monday's celebration of the International Day of the United Nations Peacekeepers in Dhaka.



