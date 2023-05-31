Video
Wednesday, 31 May, 2023
Covid cases keep rising 114 more reported

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh reported 114 more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,039,244, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,446 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity increased to 6.24 per cent from Monday's 5.13 were tested.

The recovery rate dropped to 98.38 from the previous 98.4 per cent. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of per cent as



