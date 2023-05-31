No infrastructure, no new public univ: UGC





Without infrastructure no new public university would be approved henceforth, the University Grants Commission (UGC) decided at a recent meeting.



The UGC took the decision at its meeting held on May 21 in the light of the preconditions set by the Awami League Government in 2001 for opening Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Gopalganj.





According to the UGC, minimum physical infrastructure means, there should be at least two class rooms, at least a well equipped laboratory, library, one computer for four students, at least one multipurpose auditorium, another auditorium with seating arrangements for 100 to 150 people, teachers' common room, at least two meeting rooms each with a capacity to seat at least 15 to 20 people, office rooms, sports facilities, toilets and other facilities.



Once the required physical infrastructure had been developed by Project Director, the Vice Chancellor could be appointed, UGC said.



The Vice Chancellor can start educational programmes with approval from the UGC.



There are 54 public universities and 112 private universities in the country.



