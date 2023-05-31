Video
BD shouldn't bear burden of 1m Rohingyas: Olivier

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Diplomatic Correspondent

UN special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Olivier De Schutter said on Tuesday that Bangladesh should not bear the burden of more than 1 million Rohingyas alone while UN agencies are facing challenges to feed them.

"About $876 million is needed to support the community for a year, but only 17 per cent of that has been pledged to date, he said, calling it "scandalous" at a news conference in Dhaka at the end of a 12-day trip to Bangladesh.

He said the World Food Programme was forced in May to reduce the value of the monthly food vouchers it gives to each refugee from US$12 to $10. It will be reduced further to $8 on June 1, he said.

"Bangladesh should not be left to shoulder the burden of the presence of the displaced on its own. These (UN) agencies should be much better supported in their work," De Schutter said.

During his stay he visited camps sheltering the displaced from Myanmar. He said the international response to meet the funds needed to support the community is "grossly insufficient."

"In a context in which food inflation this year was about 8 per cent that means that in the camps, children are undernourished," De Schutter said. "The rates of malnutrition will increase. The rates of stunting will increase. The development of the child in that context will be endangered."

Bangladesh has sheltered more than 1 million refugees as the Muslim Rohingyas face widespread discrimination in the Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where most are denied citizenship and other rights.

More than 700,000 fled to Bangladesh starting in late August 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a "clearance operation" against them following attacks by a rebel group. The safety situation in Myanmar has worsened following the military takeover two years ago.


