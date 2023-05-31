JS goes into budget session today







The budget session of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will begin today (Wednesday) as Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is scheduled to present the national budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year on June 1. The parliament is expected to pass the proposed budget on June 25.



The session will begin at 5:00pm with Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair, according to a JS press release.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin convened the 23rd session of the 11th parliament exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the clause (1) of article 72 of the constitution.



The possible proposed budget size of Tk7,61,785 crore would aim at taming inflation and maintaining the higher GDP growth trajectory, according to Finance Ministry sources.



The government this time is eying to attain a growth rate of 7.5% in the next fiscal year (FY23-24) while to contain the inflation rate around 6.5%. The total investment target in the next year will be 33.8% of GDP.



In 2022, Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal placed Tk 678,064 crore national budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the House.



